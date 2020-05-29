Amit Shah meets PM Modi; briefs on CMs views on lockdown
Friday, 29 May 2020 () Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing nationwide lockdown beyond May 31, officials said. During the meeting, Shah briefed Modi about the suggestions and the feedback he received from the chief ministers during his telephonic conversations on Thursday, a government official said.
