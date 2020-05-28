Amit Shah speaks to all Chief Ministers

Thursday, 28 May 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to all chief ministers on the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid indications that states will continue to have a major say in deciding the curbs and opening-up measures. Shah is said to have elicited the CMs' views on the way ahead after the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on May 31.


