Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Amit Shah speaks to all Chief Ministers

IndiaTimes Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke to all chief ministers on the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 amid indications that states will continue to have a major say in deciding the curbs and opening-up measures. Shah is said to have elicited the CMs’ views on the way ahead after the fourth phase of the lockdown ends on May 31.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China

Covid updates: Covid fatalities surge; Corona express jibe; Trump on China 05:53

 From Home Minister Amit Shah interaction with PM Modi to Mamata Banejree’s jibe at Centre, here are the top updates on coronavirus pandemic. Amit Shah briefed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over suggestions by Chief Ministers of all states post May 31. Goa and Haryana have batted for extending...

Related videos from verified sources

Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News [Video]

Ajit Jogi: First chief minister of Chhattisgarh dies at 74 | Oneindia News

Ajit Jogi, the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh died today afternoon. The 74-year-old had been in hospital for a few days. His son Amit Jogi made the announcement on Twitter. Ajit Jogi suffered two..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published
COVID-19: Cinema halls, schools and colleges should remain closed, says Satyendar Jain [Video]

COVID-19: Cinema halls, schools and colleges should remain closed, says Satyendar Jain

While speaking to ANI in the national capital on May 29 amid coronavirus pandemic, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain spoke on consultations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah over coronavirus..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:38Published

Related news from verified sources

Home minister Amit Shah speaks to all chief ministers, seeks their views on lockdown


IndiaTimes

Amit Shah meets PM Modi; briefs on CMs views on lockdown

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and informed him about the views of all chief ministers on the extension of the ongoing...
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Tweets about this