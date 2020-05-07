Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his coronavirus task force would shift its primary focus to reviving U.S. business and social life, while acknowledging that reopening the economy could put more lives at risk.
