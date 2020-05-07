Global  

Trump to refocus coronavirus task force on economic revival, concedes risks

Reuters India Thursday, 7 May 2020
President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his coronavirus task force would shift its primary focus to reviving U.S. business and social life, while acknowledging that reopening the economy could put more lives at risk.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus

Trump Says Coronavirus Task Force Will Continue 'Indefinitely' But Shift Focus 02:29

 President Donald Trump said Wednesday the White House Coronavirus Task Force will continue its work "indefinitely," but will shift its focus to reopening the U.S. economy, an about-face that comes a day after the White House acknowledged internal discussions about shutting down the task force...

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Wanting To See Him Fail With Coronavirus Response [Video]

Trump Accuses Democrats Of Wanting To See Him Fail With Coronavirus Response

President Donald Trump said Democrats want his coronavirus response to fail “so they can win the election.” During a visit at a face-mask factory in Arizona, Trump said he will wind down on the..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism [Video]

Trump says coronavirus task force to shift focus, drawing criticism

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his White House coronavirus task force would remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing restrictions on businesses and social life..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:31Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says coronavirus task force to work 'indefinitely,' shift focus

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday his White House coronavirus task force would remain in place but with a focus on medical treatments and easing...
White House blocking Fauci testimony to House panel, spokesman says

Dr. Fauci is the top scientist on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force and is no stranger to testifying before Congress. He has sometimes...
Hindu


