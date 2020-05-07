Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state said.
