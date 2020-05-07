Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008
Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

Gas leak at LG Polymers plant in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalised

Reuters Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
A chemical gas leak at an LG Polymers plant in southern India on Thursday killed at least 9 people, and emergency services rushed more than 300 to hospital and evacuated hundreds more from nearby areas, a police official in Andhra Pradesh state said.
