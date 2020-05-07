Gas Leak in Indian Chemical Plant Kills 11, Hundreds Still in Hospital
Thursday, 7 May 2020 () As the LG Chem polymers plant was just resuming their operations after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, a gas leak caused the death of 11 people and sent hundreds to hospitals.
