Gas Leak in Indian Chemical Plant Kills 11, Hundreds Still in Hospital

HNGN Thursday, 7 May 2020 ()
Gas Leak in Indian Chemical Plant Kills 11, Hundreds Still in HospitalAs the LG Chem polymers plant was just resuming their operations after COVID-19 restrictions were lifted, a gas leak caused the death of 11 people and sent hundreds to hospitals.
News video: Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant

Eight killed by chemical gas leak from Indian industrial plant 00:39

 At least eight people have been killed after a chemical gas leaked from an industrial plant in southern India. The dead included an eight-year-old girl, and nearly 1,000 people suffered breathing difficulties and other reactions. The leak, in the city of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh state, has...

LG Chemical Plant In India Leaks Again, Evacuation Ensues

LG Chemical Plant In India Leaks Again, Evacuation Ensues

Toxic gas began leaking once more from a factory owned by LG Chem in southern India's Visakhapatnam early on Friday. At least 11 people were killed following the first leak from the LG Polymers..

At least 8 dead, several sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory

At least 8 dead, several sick after gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory

At least eight people have died and several fell sick after a gas leak at Andhra Pradesh factory. Poisonous gas leaked from a chemical factory Visakhapatnam district on May 7. The incident happened at..

At least nine dead, hundreds hospitalised after gas leak at Indian chemical plant

A gas leak at an Indian chemical plant has killed at least nine people and more than 300 others have been rushed to hospital.
Plea in NGT seeks high-level committee to probe Vizag gas leak

Gas leaked from a chemical plant in Vizag in the early hours of Thursday killed at least 11 people and has affected over 1,000 people in nearby villages.
