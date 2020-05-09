Global  

FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19

Reuters Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.
Credit: GeoBeats - Published
News video: FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Self-Quarantines After Exposure To Person With COVID-19

FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn Self-Quarantines After Exposure To Person With COVID-19 00:47

 Stephen Hahn has decided to self-quarantine after exposure to someone with COVID-19.

