FDA commissioner in self-quarantine after exposure to person with COVID-19
Saturday, 9 May 2020 () U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn is in self-quarantine for a couple of weeks after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, an FDA spokesman told Reuters late on Friday.
An assortment of the US's top health leaders are in coronavirus quarantine, including its leading infectious disease expert, Dr. Anthony Fauci.
According to Gizmodo, it's a sign COVID-19 is spreading..