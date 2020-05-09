Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CDC scientists overruled in White House push to restart airport fever screenings for COVID-19

USATODAY.com Saturday, 9 May 2020 ()
Airport temperature screenings mark latest discord between Trump administration and CDC over federal coronavirus response and science of public health
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Leave Us Out Of It: CDC Begs Off WH Scheme To Have Airport Temperature Checks

Leave Us Out Of It: CDC Begs Off WH Scheme To Have Airport Temperature Checks 00:35

 The White House reportedly plans to go ahead with a plan to institute temperature screenings at 20 US airports. According to Business Insider, it'a part of an effort to instill confidence that air travel is safe. However, leaked emails reveal a top CDC official said that such a strategy was...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Truth_spreader

Debbie resistance Cat 🐾 RT @MarkieJP: Why in the world would Trump not want to test potential passengers for the coronavirus? This is something he should have done… 1 minute ago

realfacade1

Taurus Szn RT @SandDollar04: CDC scientists overruled in White House push to restart airport fever screenings for COVID-19 - Donald Trump wants to kil… 5 minutes ago

SandDollar04

Silver Eagle CDC scientists overruled in White House push to restart airport fever screenings for COVID-19 - Donald Trump wants… https://t.co/jvwY5Nr4SA 6 minutes ago

CulbertsonRich

Culbertson Rich 🏳️‍🌈👣🐾🐻 (Huge Trump HATER) CDC scientists overruled in White House push to restart airport fever screenings for COVID-19 https://t.co/tFsSQBmnex via @usatoday 9 minutes ago

MarkieJP

MarkieJP Why in the world would Trump not want to test potential passengers for the coronavirus? This is something he should… https://t.co/QttIpiiu3R 10 minutes ago

JFAL1962

J.Fal CDC scientists overruled in White House push to restart airport fever screenings for COVID-19 https://t.co/7EdmqZwkDQ 12 minutes ago

ewilks56

Lynn Witter RT @last_buffoon: WH overrules CDC for COVID-19 airport fever screenings https://t.co/qb56bOOLsV 19 minutes ago

Karma27127869

Goofus White House overrules CDC for airport fever screenings https://t.co/NoTPwMd9c9 25 minutes ago