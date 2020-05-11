Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans
Monday, 11 May 2020 () Scientists have found evidence for mutations in some strains of the coronavirus that suggest the pathogen may be adapting to humans after spilling over from bats. The analysis of more than 5,300 coronavirus genomes from 62 countries shows that while the virus is fairly stable, some have gained mutations, including two genetic changes that alter the critical “spike protein” the virus uses to infect human cells. default Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine stress that it is...
A new study says a mutation in the novel coronavirus could possibly make it even more contagious.
According to HuffPost, the paper warns of a mutation affecting the “spikes” on the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
This new strain has become more prevalent, which means it could theoretically make the disease...