Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans

WorldNews Monday, 11 May 2020 ()
Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humansScientists have found evidence for mutations in some strains of the coronavirus that suggest the pathogen may be adapting to humans after spilling over from bats. The analysis of more than 5,300 coronavirus genomes from 62 countries shows that while the virus is fairly stable, some have gained mutations, including two genetic changes that alter the critical “spike protein” the virus uses to infect human cells. default Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine stress that it is...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: The Coronavirus Is Mutating And Might Become Even More Contagious. Or Not

The Coronavirus Is Mutating And Might Become Even More Contagious. Or Not 00:36

 A new study says a mutation in the novel coronavirus could possibly make it even more contagious. According to HuffPost, the paper warns of a mutation affecting the “spikes” on the SARS-CoV-2 virus. This new strain has become more prevalent, which means it could theoretically make the disease...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus in numbers: 31,855 UK deaths [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: 31,855 UK deaths

A total of 31,855 people have died in hospitals, care homes and the wider community after testing positive for coronavirus in the UK, as of 9am on May 9, the Department of Health said.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:34Published
Doctor with passion for photography captures hospital’s coronavirus battle [Video]

Doctor with passion for photography captures hospital’s coronavirus battle

A doctor on the coronavirus front line has refocused his passion for photography to document his hospital’s battle with the virus. Tuck Goh, who always carries a small camera in his pocket, has been..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:50Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Nanoveu shares soar after testing validates smartphone screen antiviral technology against coronaviruses

Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has received encouraging results from independent testing of its anti-viral smartphone screen and cover prototype. Independent analysis was...
Proactive Investors

How far does coronavirus travel in the air? Preliminary study finds virus on tiny particles of air pollution

Italian scientists investigating how far the coronavirus can spread have found the coronavirus on tiny particles of air pollution.  
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

steven94117

Steven🌉🌉 RT @hazydav: Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans https://t.co/jwaLUrPY74 29 seconds ago

pikarasukaru

Lunapy RT @_atanas_: Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans #Scientists #Science #COVID19 Other social media channels: htt… 1 minute ago

WoJiangYou

Ronny 贰，#IStandWithGreta 💧吉祥如意 💧 Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans https://t.co/dh4E4rAUrj 2 minutes ago

saveHOVE

The Info Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans | Society | The Guardian https://t.co/5pSyO6xdBB 2 minutes ago

AltayErgun

Altay Ergun Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans https://t.co/wA38Yr4WK3 2 minutes ago

rick11007

ルシ RT @guardian: Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans https://t.co/ycbbd7tKOi 3 minutes ago

Larramarr1980

Defiant Ms.E RT @MontyBoa99: The coronaviruses, of which #COVID19 is just one, have many forms. Their genetic makeup varies; #COVID19's variation enable… 4 minutes ago

Retrochbabe

maureen Clarke. Scientists concerned that coronavirus is adapting to humans https://t.co/KMuU6cwwh7 6 minutes ago