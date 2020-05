Recent related news from verified sources Aimee Stephens’ health is failing – just as the Supreme Court is about to announce its decision in her landmark transgender civil rights case Aimee Stephens, the woman who brought the first-ever transgender civil rights case to the Supreme Court, is receiving hospice care at home after her health took...

PinkNews 4 days ago



Transgender woman whose civil rights case is before Supreme Court dies in Michigan Aimee Stephens, who said she was fired by a funeral home because she was transgender, was awaiting a Supreme Court decision on her case.

USATODAY.com 10 hours ago



