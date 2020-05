Recent related videos from verified sources DOJ Has Sights Set on Senators’ Stock Sales Before Coronavirus Caused Economic Dive



Members of Congress who sold stocks in the lead-up to the market tanking are set to face an investigation from the Department of Justice. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story. Credit: Veuer Duration: 01:09 Published on March 30, 2020 Republican Senators Defend Selling Stocks During Coronavirus Outbreak



Two Republican senators received criticism for selling substantial amounts of stocks before the market meltdown. According to Reuters, the senators are defending their actions among calls for them to.. Credit: Rumble Duration: 00:32 Published on March 21, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources FBI seizes Sen. Richard Burr’s cellphone after serving search warrant, report says Federal agents on Wednesday served a search warrant to Sen. Richard Burr, R-N.C., at his Washington-area home in part of the government’s investigation into...

FOXNews.com 7 hours ago



FBI Serves Apple Warrant to Gain US Senator's iCloud Data Apple has been served a warrant by the FBI to obtain information on the iCloud account of U.S. Senator Richard Burr, the chairman of the Senate Intelligence...

MacRumours.com 1 hour ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this