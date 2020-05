Friday, 15 May 2020 ( 7 hours ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — Bob Watson, a two-time All-Star as a player who later became the first black general manager to win a World Series with the New York Yankees in 1996, has died. He was 74. The Houston Astros, for whom Watson played his first 14 major league seasons, announced the death Thursday night. The […] 👓 View full article