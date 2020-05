Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Taulia Tagovailoa, a backup quarterback at Alabama behind star brother Tua Tagovailoa, is transferring to Maryland. He announced the decision Friday on Twitter. "This decision was not easy & has been prayed on non stop. Thank you to my Pastors & my family for always interceding on my behalf," Tagovailoa […]