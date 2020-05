Kroger announces new bonuses after cutting hazard pay Saturday, 16 May 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

CINCINNATI, Ohio (AP) — Just days after announcing it would end hazard “hero” pay to front-line workers, Kroger says it will give them extra “thank you” bonuses, the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. The move comes after an outcry from the grocery store’s union, the United Food and Commercial Workers International, which said workers are still risking […] 👓 View full article

