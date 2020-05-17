Global  

Dortmund whip Schalke 4-0 in Ruhr derby as Bundesliga returns

Sunday, 17 May 2020
Dortmund whip Schalke 4-0 in Ruhr derby as Bundesliga returnsBerlin, May 16 (efe-epa).- Borussia Dortmund pounded traditional rivals Schalke 4-0 Saturday as the Bundesliga became the first of Europe’s elite soccer leagues to resume play after two months of enforced inactivity due to the Covid-19 pandemic. While authorities in Germany say it’s safe for players to return to the pitch, nobody is venturing to predict when the conditions will be right for fans to be back in the stands, meaning that matches will be held behind closed doors for the foreseeable future. Raphael Guerreiro had a double for...
