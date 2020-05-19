Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Tuesday, 19 May 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects. Trump told reporters Monday he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, […]
