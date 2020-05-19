Global  

Despite risks, Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Seattle Times Tuesday, 19 May 2020
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said he is taking a malaria drug to protect against the coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects. Trump told reporters Monday he has been taking the drug, hydroxychloroquine, […]
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine

Trump says he’s taking hydroxychloroquine 01:19

 U.S. President Donald Trump, who is tested regularly for the coronavirus, said on Monday he’s taking hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, to hedge against the novel virus, as medical experts continue to caution against its use. Gavino Garay has more.

