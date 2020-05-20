Global  

Donald Trump's taking hydroxychloroquine based on 'good stories' he has heard

Mid-Day Wednesday, 20 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump said on Monday that he is taking an anti-malaria drug to protect against the new Coronavirus, despite warnings from his own government that it should only be administered for COVID-19 in a hospital or research setting due to potentially fatal side effects.

Trump told reporters he has been taking the...
Credit: HuffPost NOW News - Published
News video: Trump Claims He’s Experimenting With Hydroxychloroquine On Himself

Trump Claims He’s Experimenting With Hydroxychloroquine On Himself 01:56

 President Donald Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug his administration has touted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has warned against its use in COVID-19 cases except in formal studies, citing serious heart...

