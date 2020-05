NCAA postseason bans nearly double despite steady APR stats Tuesday, 19 May 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The number of teams facing postseason bans because of low scores on the NCAA’s Academic Progress Rate has nearly doubled in one year. Fifteen teams face the most severe sanction next season or the season after compared with eight in 2019-20. Stephen F. Austin and Alabama A&M each had three teams on […] 👓 View full article

