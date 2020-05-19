Global  

News video: Trump Claims He’s Experimenting With Hydroxychloroquine On Himself

Trump Claims He’s Experimenting With Hydroxychloroquine On Himself 01:56

 President Donald Trump says he’s been taking hydroxychloroquine, the anti-malarial drug his administration has touted as a potential treatment for the coronavirus pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has warned against its use in COVID-19 cases except in formal studies, citing serious heart...

Trump Has Been Taking Risky Med Hydroxychloroquine For Almost Two Weeks [Video]

Trump Has Been Taking Risky Med Hydroxychloroquine For Almost Two Weeks

President Donald Trump Monday made a startling reveal for those with medical knowledge. He said he has been taking the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine "every day" for a week and a half. There is..

Nancy Pelosi Shades Trump Again [Video]

Nancy Pelosi Shades Trump Again

The House speaker made a snarky comment after President Donald Trump claimed he has taken an unproven anti-malaria drug to prevent COVID-19.

Recent related news from verified sources

Trump says he is taking hydroxychloroquine despite FDA warning

U.S. President Donald Trump, in a surprise announcement, said on Monday he is taking hydroxychloroquine as a preventive medicine against the coronavirus despite...
Fox’s Cavuto urges viewers not to take drug like Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel anchor Neil Cavuto strongly urged viewers on Monday not to follow the example of President Donald Trump, who revealed that he...
