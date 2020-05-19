Donald Trump taking Hydroxychloroquine, despite FDA warning
President Donald Trump Monday made a startling reveal for those with medical knowledge.
He said he has been taking the experimental drug hydroxychloroquine "every day" for a week and a half.
