You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Missing Marina Del Rey Swimmer Believed To Be Ex-WWE Star Shad Gaspard



The search continued Monday for a 39-year-old man who went missing Sunday afternoon while swimming with his 10-year-old son in Marina del Rey. The man is believed to be former WWE star Shad Gaspard... Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:16 Published 1 day ago

Recent related news from verified sources Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California

FOX Sports 6 hours ago



Former WWE pro Shad Gaspard missing in ocean off California LOS ANGELES (AP) — Former World Wrestling Entertainment pro Shad Gaspard was still missing Tuesday after he was swept out to sea in Southern California last...

Seattle Times 6 hours ago





Tweets about this