Linda Wanamaker RT @Reuters: The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the release of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trump’s administration from for… 6 seconds ago 🕊️Coastalvixen🕊️ #HeWillKillUsAll #Resist RT @karolcummins: U.S. Supreme Court blocks disclosure of Russia report material The order gave the adm until June 1 to formally appeal th… 2 minutes ago Stephanie Rewis RT @DrDenaGrayson: 🚨BREAKING: Supreme Court *temporarily* blocks Congress from receiving Mueller's #TrumpRussia🇷🇺grand jury materials (pend… 3 minutes ago Reuters The U.S. Supreme Court blocked the release of grand jury material redacted by President Donald Trump’s administrati… https://t.co/1Q7IjSkFRw 4 minutes ago Stephanie RT @mitch61nm: The SCOTUS is no longer of the people. It has become, like the DOJ, trump’s lap dogs (Kavanaugh/Gorsuch). Court gave the DOJ… 6 minutes ago Daniel Chestnut @karenamyatt @CivelloPhilip You're right. Here it is https://t.co/8kWejV2epq 9 minutes ago Slow Walkin U.S. Supreme Court blocks disclosure of Russia report material https://t.co/StpGnwxOBG 13 minutes ago Amlynne RT @dwnews: The US Supreme Court has temporarily prevented the House of Representatives from obtaining a secret grand jury testimony from s… 14 minutes ago