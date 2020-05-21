Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US says it’s pulling out of Open Skies surveillance treaty

WorldNews Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
US says it’s pulling out of Open Skies surveillance treatyWASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration notified international partners on Thursday that it is pulling out of a treaty that permits 30-plus nations to conduct unarmed, observation flights over each other’s territory — overflights set up decades ago to promote trust and avert conflict. The administration says it wants out of the Open Skies Treaty because Russia is violating the pact, and imagery collected during the flights can be obtained quickly at less cost from U.S. or commercial satellites. Exiting the treaty, however, is expected to strain relations with Moscow and upset European allies and some members of Congress. President Dwight Eisenhower first proposed that the United States...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

US pulls out of Open Skies treaty, Trump's latest treaty withdrawal

The US has announced its intention to withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies treaty allowing unarmed surveillance flights over member countries.
The Age Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this