Trump claims to wear mask during Ford plant tour

USATODAY.com Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
President Donald Trump says he wore a mask and goggles out of view of reporters while he was touring a Ford plant in Michigan. (May 21)
News video: Report: Trump Will Be 'Required' To Wear Mask During Ford Plant Visit

Report: Trump Will Be 'Required' To Wear Mask During Ford Plant Visit 00:33

 President Trump will visit a Ford plant.

President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti [Video]

President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti

President Donald Trump arrived in Michigan Thursday afternoon and took a tour of Ford Motor Company's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti.

Ford Backs Away From Trump Mask Mandate [Video]

Ford Backs Away From Trump Mask Mandate

Just hours after Ford Motor Co. said it would require President Donald Trump to wear a face mask during a factory tour, the company backed down.

Trump has ‘legal’ and ‘moral responsibility’ to wear mask on Ford plant tour, Michigan attorney general says

Ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, the state’s attorney general implored him to wear a face...
Trump Briefly Dons Face Mask At Ford Plant, Away From Media View

Trump has defended his refusal to wear a mask, arguing that he and those around him are routinely tested for the coronavirus.
