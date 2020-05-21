Trump claims to wear mask during Ford plant tour

Gigi Patel RT @kylegriffin1: Trump is not wear a mask as he tours a Michigan Ford plant. He claims he wore a mask when the press couldn't see, but the… 18 seconds ago 🇺🇸Brian🇺🇸 RT @funder: BREAKING: Trump claims he wore a mask at Ford facility but won’t wear in front of press because “I didn’t wanna give the press… 2 minutes ago GG ❤🇺🇸❤ Trump Won't Wear Mask in Front of Media: Can't 'Give the Press the Pleasure' https://t.co/b3ohiaZddB via @thedailybeast 10 minutes ago @theLadyArcher77 🏹 Trump Won't Wear Mask in Front of Media: Can't 'Give the Press the Pleasure' https://t.co/B3PSpW9pTr via @thedailybeast 10 minutes ago