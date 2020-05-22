Trump blasts Michigan AG for 'viciously threatening' Ford for letting him tour plant without mask
Friday, 22 May 2020 () President Trump blasted the attorney general of Michigan late Thursday after she said she was going to have a “very serious conversation” with Ford Motor Co. for allowing the president to go without a mask during part of a tour of the company's Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti.
President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus..
Pandemic politics shadowed President Donald Trump's trip to Michigan on Thursday as he highlighted lifesaving medical devices, with the president and officials... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •Reuters •USATODAY.com •FOXNews.com •CBS News