Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump blasts Michigan AG for 'viciously threatening' Ford for letting him tour plant without mask

FOXNews.com Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
President Trump blasted the attorney general of Michigan late Thursday after she said she was going to have a “very serious conversation” with Ford Motor Co. for allowing the president to go without a mask during part of a tour of the company's Rawsonville Components Plant in Ypsilanti.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: Trump breaks Michigan law requiring masks

Trump breaks Michigan law requiring masks 00:20

 US President Donald Trump has defied state laws in Michigan while visiting a car plant, by failing to wear a mask.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras [Video]

Trump visits Ford plant, leaves mask off for cameras

President Donald Trump traveled on Thursday to the crucial U.S. election battleground state of Michigan to visit a Ford Motor Co plant amid tensions with its Democratic governor during the coronavirus..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 03:09Published
President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti [Video]

President Trump tours Ford plant in Ypsilanti

President Donald Trump arrived in Michigan Thursday afternoon and took a tour of Ford Motor Company's Rawsonville plant in Ypsilanti.

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 03:08Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Covid 19 coronavirus: Maskless Trump tours Michigan Ford plant

Covid 19 coronavirus: Maskless Trump tours Michigan Ford plantPandemic politics shadowed President Donald Trump's trip to Michigan on Thursday as he highlighted lifesaving medical devices, with the president and officials...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •ReutersUSATODAY.comFOXNews.comCBS News

Trump Feuds With a Third Female Michigan Democrat, Ripping ‘Do Nothing’ State AG After She Calls Out His Illegal Refusal to Follow Mask Rules

Trump attacks another female Mich. politician, ripping state Attorney General Dana Nessel after she blasts his refusal to follow mask wearing rule at Ford plant
Mediaite


Tweets about this