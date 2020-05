Friday, 22 May 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

: On the new track the pair take turns with their verses along with a call-and-response exchange during the track. WASHINGTON DC : On the new track the pair take turns with their verses along with a call-and-response exchange during the track. Lady Gaga sets the tone. “I never asked for the rainfall,” she sings, but still, “It’s coming down on me.” Both singers tout the rejuvenating aspects of the situation, despite the metaphorical bad weather sentiments. “Gotta live my truth, Not keep it bottled in/So I... 👓 View full article