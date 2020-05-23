Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities
Saturday, 23 May 2020 () The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.
Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22.
Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway.
The mayor of Karachi,...
At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines'... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •FOXNews.com •Hindu •BBC News