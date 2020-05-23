Global  

Death toll from Pakistan airliner crash 97, 2 survivors: authorities

Reuters Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
The death toll from Friday's passenger aircraft crash in Pakistan's southern city of Karachi has been confirmed at 97 with two survivors, while no fatalities were reported from the dense residential neighbourhood where the aircraft crash-landed, authorities said on Saturday.
Credit: Newsflare - Published
News video: Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood

Rescue operations begin after passenger plane crashes into Karachi neighbourhood 01:17

 Rescue operations are underway after a passenger jet carrying at least 100 people crashed into a neighbourhood in Karachi on May 22. Footage shows firefighters attempt to extinguish the blaze nearby the crash site in Kazimabad, which is near the Karachi airport's runway. The mayor of Karachi,...

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Dozens killed in Pakistan passenger plane crash

Airbus A320 carrying nearly 100 people from Lahore crashes in Karachi's residential area, killing at least 30 people.

Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash

Rescue work underway after deadly Karachi plane crash

A passenger plane with 98 people on board has crashed in a crowded neighbourhood on the edge of the international airport near Pakistan’s southern port city of Karachi after what appeared to be an..

Survivor tells of 'turbulence' and warning before Pakistan plane crash

One of the two survivors of the Pakistan plane crash said the flight had proceeded normally until its descent, when there was a sudden jolt.
Confirmed Pakistan plane crash death toll at 41: airline CEO

At least 41 people are confirmed to have been killed in a plane crash in a residential area of Pakistan's largest city, Karachi, Pakistan International Airlines'...
