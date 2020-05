Brunswick Charm RT @RichJolly: Dominic Cummings travelled further in lockdown with coronavirus than Crewe Alexandra have ever gone for a competitive game i… 4 seconds ago maggie robson RT @JuliaHB1: My 77yr old mum, who lives on her own, had a heart attack in December &, thanks to the coronavirus risk & lockdown, I hadn’t… 7 seconds ago Andrew Hutchings The rules set out by Dominic Cummings, Boris Johnson and this government is very clear. At no point does it say...… https://t.co/RocgBOwVsb 9 seconds ago Sewuese Bem Boris Johnson is under intense pressure to sack top aide Dominic Cummings for violating Lockdown rules.… https://t.co/Vr7Rk624hc 10 seconds ago AIDEN FRYER 🇬🇧🏳️‍🌈☕️ RT @SkyNews: BREAKING: Boris Johnson has backed his top aide Dominic Cummings after it emerged he travelled 260 miles from London to Durham… 10 seconds ago mike phelps RT @PeterStefanovi2: “The British people do not expect there to be one rule for them and another rule for Dominic Cummings” https://t.co/co… 10 seconds ago The Rising Sun RT @ThatTimWalker: I cannot even begin to imagine how people who were not allowed to hold the hands of those they loved as they died must f… 13 seconds ago John Welham RT @piersmorgan: So, Boris Johnson’s right hand man Dominic Cummings broke lockdown to go to his parents’ house 100s of miles away... AS HE… 14 seconds ago