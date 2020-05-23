Global
UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $717m to Chinese banks
COVID-19
Coronavirus Outbreak –
Latest Media Coverage
UK court orders Anil Ambani to pay $717m to Chinese banks
Saturday, 23 May 2020 (
2 hours ago
)
Case reveals financial decline of Indian tycoon once ranked world’s sixth-richest man
View full article (requires subscription)
Recent related news from verified sources
Pay $716 million to 3 Chinese companies: UK court to Anil Ambani
Business tycoon and former billionaire Anil Ambani was on Friday ordered by a UK court to pay three Chinese banks $716 million (Rs 5,439 crore). The commercial...
IndiaTimes
10 hours ago
