Jerry Sloan's grandsons remember their funny grandpa, former Jazz coach who died Friday

USATODAY.com Saturday, 23 May 2020 ()
Hearing their grandpa's one-liners on "The Last Dance" made Jerry Sloan's grandsons laugh. They shared some memories of ex-Jazz coach who died Friday.
News video: Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78

Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78 01:14

 Jerry Sloan, Hall of Fame NBA Coach, Dead at 78 According to the Utah Jazz, Sloan died from complications with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Back in 2016, Sloan revealed that he had been diagnosed with the health complications. Utah Jazz, via statement Sloan coached the Jazz for 23 seasons before...

