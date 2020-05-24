Asia Today: More Australians download virus tracing app
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Six million Australians have downloaded a mobile phone app that helps health authorities trace coronavirus infections, officials said Sunday. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the COVIDSafe app is playing a strong role in Australia’s response to the pandemic and several countries have expressed interest in learning from its positive impacts. […]
