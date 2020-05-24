Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Asia Today: More Australians download virus tracing app

Seattle Times Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Six million Australians have downloaded a mobile phone app that helps health authorities trace coronavirus infections, officials said Sunday. Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt said the COVIDSafe app is playing a strong role in Australia’s response to the pandemic and several countries have expressed interest in learning from its positive impacts. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Related videos from verified sources

How To Download WJZ's New App [Video]

How To Download WJZ's New App

WJZ has a new app! Stay up to date on news, weather, sports and more from CBS Baltimore. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:16Published
UK opts against using contact-tracing app model proposed by Google [Video]

UK opts against using contact-tracing app model proposed by Google

UK opts against using contact-tracing app model proposed by Google The decision has been taken about the app model despite there being concerns about privacy issues. A spokeswoman for NHSX, the health..

Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment     Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

yuuji_K1

yuuji RT @themainichi: Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/DNg06J54hA 13 hours ago

TokyoUpdates

Tokyo News Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/PG5CfuaAC2 22 hours ago

TokyoUpdates

Tokyo News Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/abG7kVzDmK 22 hours ago

themainichi

The Mainichi (Japan) Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/DNg06J54hA 1 day ago

tron_age

TRON AGE Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease #blockchain #dlike https://t.co/6PWlvxi4ea 1 day ago

Atleticotweets

miCasita® Toronto Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/L9cjB1Hm9D 1 day ago

Star_Foreign

Star World Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease https://t.co/q71L7nQzrU 2 days ago

33newsking

news japan Asia Today: More Australians in class, Tokyo measure to ease BANGKOK (AP) -- Students in two more Australian state… https://t.co/Zbl51h3N7N 2 days ago