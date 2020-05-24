Global  

Elizabeth Warren to host private fundraiser for Biden: NY Times

Reuters Sunday, 24 May 2020
Democratic U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren has agreed to host a high-dollar fundraising event for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, the New York Times reported on Saturday, citing three people familiar with the plans.
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Warren Sells Out Medicare For All In VP Bid

Warren Sells Out Medicare For All In VP Bid 00:40

 During the primary Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden fought over "Medicare for All." Biden was against it while Warren was "all-in" for it. She even told Biden that if he was against it he was "running in the wrong presidential primary.” Now, according to Politico, Warren is running for Vice...

