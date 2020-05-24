Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus

WorldNews Sunday, 24 May 2020 ()
Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virusHonolulu: Joe Biden won the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s party-run presidential primary on Saturday, which was delayed by more than a month because of the coronavirus. Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 63% to 37%. Biden won 16 of Hawaii’s delegates and Sanders will take eight. Biden has a total of 1,566 delegates to the party’s national convention, according to the count by the Associated Press. He needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination, a threshold...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments

Joe Biden Apologizes For Radio Comments 00:32

 Joe Biden received backlash during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said African-Americans voters undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” According to Business Insider, Biden apologized for being “so cavalier.” He said:...

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden sorry for remark about black voters [Video]

Biden sorry for remark about black voters

US presidential candidate Joe Biden has apologised for a "cavalier" remark he made about black voters on radio. Biden said African Americans "ain't black" if they even consider voting for President..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:45Published
Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview [Video]

Biden apologizes for 'ain't black' comment during radio interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden apologized on Friday for telling a black radio host that he "ain't black" if he was still weighing whether to support him or incumbent Donald Trump in the Nov. 3 U.S...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:27Published

Recent related news from verified sources

Hawaii Democrats hold presidential primary delayed by virus

HONOLULU (AP) — The Democratic Party of Hawaii was scheduled Saturday to release the results of its party-run presidential primary which was delayed by more...
Seattle Times

CBS News poll: Biden leads in early states as 2020 race tightens

The latest CBS News Battleground Tracker poll shows former Vice President Joe Biden leading Democratic presidential candidates in early primary and caucus...
CBS News


Tweets about this

CityofTwoRivers

City of Two Rivers Joe won't even leave his house #powerplayers #wiretap https://t.co/quC8GlosGp 2 minutes ago

RobertaSaidThat

Deborah 🏳️‍🌈 Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary https://t.co/iev38hw2s5 4 minutes ago

bridge1013

Bridge CalendoSpaeth RT @USATODAY: Joe Biden defeated Bernie Sanders 63% to 37% in Hawaii's Democratic primary. https://t.co/0qaqzWrxUs 22 minutes ago

mini_bubbly

🇨🇦🍁Cheryl🍁🇨🇦CANADA🍁🇨🇦 RT @CTVNews: Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by COVID-19 https://t.co/mUh8pJ3fWx https://t.co/jMwHkA7FHZ 23 minutes ago

tbmt13blgs

I like my kids better on 11 acres RT @jilevin: Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus https://t.co/tuArLIgAxV https://t.co/VKck99ceEn 28 minutes ago

BobDowbiggin

Bob Dowbiggin RT @CTVNews: Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by COVID-19 https://t.co/hdeN0836Io https://t.co/5f7UEzQrxJ 32 minutes ago

DebLovesDragons

Deb RT @kaplanikids: 🌊 Joe Biden wins the Hawaii presidential primary that was delayed by coronavirus https://t.co/f45mUjENUN via @usatoday 43 minutes ago

Nick_G71

Nick Glover RT @hazydav: Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus https://t.co/4P0hQLu65T 58 minutes ago