Joe Biden wins Hawaii presidential primary delayed by virus
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () Honolulu: Joe Biden won the Democratic Party of Hawaii’s party-run presidential primary on Saturday, which was delayed by more than a month because of the coronavirus. Biden defeated Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders 63% to 37%. Biden won 16 of Hawaii’s delegates and Sanders will take eight. Biden has a total of 1,566 delegates to the party’s national convention, according to the count by the Associated Press. He needs 1,991 delegates to win the nomination, a threshold...
Joe Biden received backlash during an interview on the radio show “The Breakfast Club.” He said African-Americans voters undecided on whether to vote for him or President Donald Trump “ain’t black.” According to Business Insider, Biden apologized for being “so cavalier.” He said:...