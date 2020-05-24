Kirk 2.0: Capt. Pike of new ‘Star Trek’ a welcome new icon
Sunday, 24 May 2020 () In the beginning, in the “Star Trek” universe, there was only Captain Kirk. At least to the general public. When the Starship Enterprise first whooshed across American television screens on Sept. 8, 1966, William Shatner’s James T. Kirk was the smart leader sitting in the captain’s chair. He was stouthearted, eloquent, curious, fair. Kennedylike, even. […]
