‘Arrogant and offensive’: UK government twitter account goes rogue appearing to criticise Boris Johnson
Monday, 25 May 2020 () The UK prime minister Boris Johnson’s decision to back his senior advisor Dominic Cummings, who broke lockdown, has not been without criticism. But nobody anticipated it would seemingly come from an official government twitter account.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that the government intends to start reopening schools on June 1 as it moves to step 2 of its 5-stage strategy on relaxing Covid-19 restrictions. Early years,..