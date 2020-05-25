Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

New Zealand earthquake hits during PM Ardern live TV interview

BBC News Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern carries on an interview as an earthquake hits parliament.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital

Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital 00:31

 An earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital on Monday morning (May 25), shaking many residents including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who continued with a live TV interview at the parliament building.

Related videos from verified sources

'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes [Video]

'Just having a bit of an earthquake': NZ PM calm and collected as room shakes

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern had her interview interrupted by an earthquake in Wellington.

Credit: In The Know Australia     Duration: 00:30Published
Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern [Video]

Earthquake interrupts Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been interrupted during a live TV interview by an earthquake. The 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck in the ocean 62 miles north-east of Wellington.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

HuffPostAU

HuffPost Australia New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern Keeps Her Cool As Earthquake Hits Mid-Interview https://t.co/RoDUiKuign 17 seconds ago

ZydarNinja

Joe Robinson RT @SkyNews: 'We're just having a bit of an earthquake here.' Watch the moment a magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit during a live interview with… 18 seconds ago

This0neIsNo0ne

B ❤️🧡💛💚💙💜🖤 RT @AFP: 5.6-magnitude earthquake fails to crack New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's trademark composure during live television int… 33 seconds ago

abhishekhuman1

Abhishek Human New post: New Zealand earthquake hits during PM Ardern live TV interview https://t.co/tDY2ma5xhv 3 minutes ago

SUKhattak

A Single World RT @LeftieShaney: The coolest PM EVER! New Zealand's PM stayed calm during an earthquake on live TV https://t.co/7HVYTRsYhc 3 minutes ago