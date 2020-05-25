Global  

Jacinda Ardern 'stays cool' as earthquake hits amid live telecast

Monday, 25 May 2020
Jacinda Ardern 'stays cool' as earthquake hits amid live telecastWellington: A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand's North Island early Monday but failed to crack prime minister Jacinda Ardern's trademark composure as she conducted a live television interview. The quake struck just off the coast before 8:00 am local time (2000 Sunday GMT) at a depth of about 52 kilometres (32 miles) near Levin, about 90 kilometres north of Wellington,...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital

Jacinda Ardern stays cool as earthquake rattles NZ capital 00:31

 An earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital on Monday morning (May 25), shaking many residents including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who continued with a live TV interview at the parliament building.

