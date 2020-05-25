Jacinda Ardern 'stays cool' as earthquake hits amid live telecast
Monday, 25 May 2020 () Wellington: A moderate 5.6-magnitude earthquake rattled New Zealand's North Island early Monday but failed to crack prime ministerJacinda Ardern's trademark composure as she conducted a live television interview. The quake struck just off the coast before 8:00 am local time (2000 Sunday GMT) at a depth of about 52 kilometres (32 miles) near Levin, about 90 kilometres north of Wellington,...
An earthquake struck near New Zealand's capital on Monday morning (May 25), shaking many residents including Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern who continued with a live TV interview at the parliament building.