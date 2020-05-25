Global  

Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95

WorldNews Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Indian hockey legend Balbir Singh Sr passes away at 95Indian hockey legend and three-time Olympic gold medalist Balbir Singh Sr passed away on Monday (May 25) after losing out his battle against...
