Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Give Balbir Singh Sr due recognition: Former hockey players

Mid-Day Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
India's hockey stalwarts feel that the late Balbir Singh Sr did not get the recognition he merited in his lifetime and the three-time Olympic gold-winning centre-forward should be bestowed with a posthumous national honour to make up for it. Indian hockey witnessed an end of an era on Monday when Singh died at a hospital in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: BALBIR SINGH SENIOR NO MORE: INDIA PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY HOCKEY PLAYER | Oneindia News

BALBIR SINGH SENIOR NO MORE: INDIA PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY HOCKEY PLAYER | Oneindia News 03:43

 BALBIR SINGH SENIOR NO MORE: INDIA PAYS TRIBUTE TO THE LEGENDARY HOCKEY PLAYER

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh [Video]

PM Modi emerged as world leader in revolutionary 1st year of NDA 2.0: Jitendra Singh

Praising the Modi government on the completion of one year of its 2nd term, Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office, Jitendra Singh on May 30 said the last year has been revolutionary as a..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
CM Soren expresses his grief over sad demise of Congress' Rajendra Singh [Video]

CM Soren expresses his grief over sad demise of Congress' Rajendra Singh

The Chief Minister of Jharkhand Hemant Soren paid tribute to late Senior Congress leader, former minister and sitting MLA of Bermo district, Rajendra Singh. The Chief Minister said, "Rajendra Singh was..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:50Published

Tweets about this