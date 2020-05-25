Global  

Out of the house: Democrat Biden makes first public appearance in weeks

Reuters Monday, 25 May 2020 ()
Former Vice President Joe Biden on Monday made his first public appearance outside his Delaware home since quarantining himself due to the coronavirus pandemic 10 weeks ago, visiting a nearby veterans memorial to mark the U.S. Memorial Day holiday.
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: WEB EXTRA: Bidens Lay Wreath at Delaware Veterans Park

WEB EXTRA: Bidens Lay Wreath at Delaware Veterans Park 00:57

 Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, and his wife laid a wreath at a veterans park in Delaware on Memorial Day. This was his first public appearance outside his house in Wilmington since pausing in-person campaign events in March because of the pandemic.

