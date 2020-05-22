Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Says Churches Should Reopen ‘Right Now’

Eurasia Review Friday, 22 May 2020 ()
By Matt Hadro

President Donald Trump on Friday called on state governors to reopen churches “right now.”

At a Friday press briefing, Trump said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC)  would “at my direction” be issuing new guidance for churches to reopen. He said he was identifying houses of worship as...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship

Trump calls on governors to open 'essential' places of worship 02:00

 President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that...

Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump urges in-person worship services to resume [Video]

President Trump urges in-person worship services to resume

President Donald Trump is urging individual state leaders to reopen houses of worship as soon as possible, adding America needs more prayer, not less, amid the pandemic.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 02:39Published
Mayor Jack Young On President Trump's Memorial Day Fort McHenry Visit: 'I Think He's Violating The Law' [Video]

Mayor Jack Young On President Trump's Memorial Day Fort McHenry Visit: 'I Think He's Violating The Law'

Mayor Jack Young again is calling on President Trump to skip the Memorial Day ceremony at Fort McHenry on Memorial Day, saying he thinks the president would be violating the law by coming from..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 02:21Published

Recent related news from verified sources

President Trump Calls On Governors To Let Churches Reopen

President Trump Calls On Governors To Let Churches ReopenWatch VideoOn Friday, President Donald Trump called on governors to reopen houses of worship immediately, saying religious leaders would take steps to protect...
Newsy

Trump declines to publicly wear mask during Michigan plant tour as he pushes for churches to reopen

President Trump chose not to publicly wear a mask as he toured a Ford plant in Michigan, surprising the Ford executives who met with him. During the visit, the...
CBS News Also reported by •Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NKiungu

Nathan Kiungu RT @BBCWorld: President Trump says churches are "essential services" and he will "override governors" so they can reopen https://t.co/jVx7j… 3 seconds ago

haarrreeee

hare RT @TIME: President Trump calls for churches to open and says houses of worship are “essential” https://t.co/YPFI9LDJ1t 26 seconds ago

ACatholicKnight

🍀Deplorable KEVIN ⭐️⭐️⭐️🍀🍀🍀 RT @Destiny3650: THANK YOU MR. PRESIDENT @realDonaldTrump...WE CAN DEFEAT EVIL! — President Trump announced today 5/22 he’s deemed churches… 37 seconds ago

jp1dp2

Debbie P RT @MSNBC: “As much as it is about getting the churches open, and synagogues, and other places of worship — it’s about the politics of it,"… 1 minute ago

girlcapitolvt

Rebecca L. Johnston RT @weijia: President Trump says the country must reopen churches and other places of worship because they are essential. He said, “If th… 1 minute ago

Vanessa31560

Vanessa Bryant RT @FullMeasureNews: The President (@realDonaldTrump) says he wants to see churches reopened and doesn't want to see people arrested for co… 2 minutes ago