President Trump Says Churches Should Reopen ‘Right Now’
Friday, 22 May 2020 () By Matt Hadro
President Donald Trump on Friday called on state governors to reopen churches “right now.”
At a Friday press briefing, Trump said that the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) would “at my direction” be issuing new guidance for churches to reopen. He said he was identifying houses of worship as...
President Donald Trump said he has deemed churches and other houses of worship “essential” and called on governors to allow them to reopen this weekend despite the coronavirus threat. “Today I’m identifying houses of worship — churches, synagogues and mosques — as essential places that...
