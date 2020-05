Karen Smith @brithume Trump wears orange makeup and you’re making an asinine comment about Biden wearing a face mask to protect others? 27 seconds ago dasiavue RT @AFP: Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion Monday, wearing a black fa… 46 seconds ago Holly Loftus @brooklynmarie @edbott @brithume Not really a follower of Hume; shocking that he'd choose *this* day--and *this* so… https://t.co/kSRBcuA1pF 12 minutes ago R Sprags RT @MrRJHolland: Joe Biden already doing the president's job setting example wearing a face mask. He made his first public appearance in mo… 16 minutes ago IrishBasterd🍀 Joe Biden, our presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, emerged from more than two months seclusion Monday, wea… https://t.co/awX8tNUTiv 17 minutes ago Troy Niehaus 😷 @brithume What’s wrong with you Brit, seriously? Are you so partisan that you have to poke at Biden because he is wearing a face mask? 19 minutes ago