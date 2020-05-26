Global  

Black man dies after video shows officer kneeling on neck

Seattle Times Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A black man has died in Minneapolis police custody after video shared online from a bystander showed a white officer kneeling on his neck during his arrest as he pleaded that he couldn’t breathe. His death, which occurred Monday night after a struggle with police officers, was under investigation Tuesday by the […]
Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes

Video Shows MPD Officer With Knee On Man's Neck For At Least 7 Minutes 03:13

 Darnella Frazier shared this video, which shows a Minneapolis police officer with his knee on the man's neck, and the man calling for help, Christiane Cordero reports (3:13). WCCO Mid-Morning - May 26, 2020

