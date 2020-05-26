Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

White woman placed on leave after calling police on black man who asked her to leash her dog

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
In a now viral video, a white woman in Central Park called police on a black man, who says he simply asked for her dog to be leashed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog

White Woman In Central Park Call 911 On Black Man After Asking Her To Leash Her Dog 01:04

 A video has gone viral and a woman has been put on leave from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash – to which she phoned police and reported he was threatening her life. Katie Johnston...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

African-American Man Who Filmed White Woman Falsely Calling Police On Him Speaks Out About Central Park Incident [Video]

African-American Man Who Filmed White Woman Falsely Calling Police On Him Speaks Out About Central Park Incident

The white woman caught on camera falsely calling the police on an African-American man in Central Park has lost her job and more. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with the man who recorded the video.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:34Published
Watch: Black Man Targeted By White Woman's Claims Of Threats In Central Park Speaks Out [Video]

Watch: Black Man Targeted By White Woman's Claims Of Threats In Central Park Speaks Out

A video has gone viral and a woman has been fired from her job at a mutual fund firm after a confrontation in Central Park in which a black man asked her to follow the rules and keep her dog on a leash..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:22Published

Tweets about this