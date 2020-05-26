WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources World Health Organization Halts Trials Of Hydroxychloroquine



The World Health Organization announced they are temporarily suspending clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine. The controversial drug has been used as an experimental coronavirus treatment for the.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:38 Published 11 hours ago WHO Puts The Brakes On Hydroxychloroquine Trials



The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this