WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June

Reuters Tuesday, 26 May 2020 ()
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine, probably by mid-June, after safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug's use in a trial on COVID-19 patients.
