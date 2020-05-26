WHO expects hydroxychloroquine safety findings by mid-June
Tuesday, 26 May 2020 () The World Health Organization (WHO) on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine, probably by mid-June, after safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug's use in a trial on COVID-19 patients.
The World Health Organization on Tuesday promised a swift review of data on hydroxychloroquine.
This review should be available probably by mid-June, reports Reuters.
Safety concerns prompted the group to suspend the malaria drug’s use in a large trial on COVID-19 patients.
A final decision on...
The World Health Organization is pausing clinical trials of hydroxychloroquine as a possible treatment for the novel coronavirus COVID-19. According to Business Insider, the WHO's steering committee of..