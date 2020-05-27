Global  

China’s president orders military to prepare for war

Wednesday, 27 May 2020
China’s president orders military to prepare for warChinese President Xi Jinping has ordered China’s armed forces to “comprehensively” strengthen the training of troops and be prepared for war, as tensions rise between Beijing and a number of other countries. Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the National People’s Congress on Wednesday, Xi praised the Chinese army’s contribution to the country’s fight against the coronavirus epidemic but called on the armed forces to ramp up military training. “It is necessary to explore ways of training and...
