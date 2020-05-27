Global  

Boris Johnson urges UK to 'move on' from Dominic Cummings scandal

The Age Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Johnson told MPs he "totally understands the public indignation" over the scandal but insisted his top aide would not be sacked.
 Boris Johnson is facing sustained pressure to sack his key aide Dominic Cummings following allegations he breached coronavirus lockdown restrictions. The Prime Minister will discuss the easing of measures at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, but the political storm over his chief adviser’s trip looks...

