Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China
Wednesday, 27 May 2020 () WASHINGTON: Secretary of State of has notified Congress that the no longer regards as autonomous from mainland China. Wednesday's notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the US to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former...
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced by Chris Dignam.