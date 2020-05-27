Global  

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

WorldNews Wednesday, 27 May 2020 ()
Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from ChinaWASHINGTON: Secretary of State of has notified Congress that the no longer regards as autonomous from mainland China. Wednesday's notification to lawmakers sets the stage for the US to withdraw preferential trade and financial status that the former...
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

Pompeo says Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China 01:28

 U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he had certified on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer warrants special treatment under U.S. law as it did when it was under British rule. This report produced by Chris Dignam.

Pompeo declares Hong Kong no longer autonomous from China

WASHINGTON — Secretary of State Mike Pompeo notified Congress on Wednesday that Hong Kong no longer should be considered autonomous, a declaration that could...
