Canadian court rules against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on US extradition

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
In a blow to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, a Canadian judge ruled the extradition case against her would continue, bringing Meng a step closer to facing fraud charges in the US. China slammed Canada over the decision.
 Meng Wanzhou, the chief financial officer of Chinese tech giant Huawei, will have to remain under house arrest while she fights U.S. extradition following the ruling of a B.C. Supreme court.

