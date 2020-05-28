Canadian court rules against Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou on US extradition
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () In a blow to Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou, a Canadian judge ruled the extradition case against her would continue, bringing Meng a step closer to facing fraud charges in the US. China slammed Canada over the decision.
A Canadian judge will rule Wednesday on a key aspect of Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou's extradition to the United States, with a... Reuters Also reported by •SeattlePI.com •Reuters India •Newsy •BBC News