Nissan to close Indonesia, Spain auto plants after losses

Seattle Times Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Nissan announced Thursday it will closing two auto plants, in Spain and Indonesia, as it sank into the red for the first time in 11 years, as the coronavirus pandemic sent global demand plunging and halted production. Nissan’s Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told reporters the production in Europe will be centered at […]
