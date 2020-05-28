Global  

Minneapolis Protests Turn Violent as Outrage Grows Over Death of George Floyd

NYTimes.com Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
The police fired rubber bullets and tear gas at crowds, and Mayor Jacob Frey called for the arrest of the white police officer who pressed his knee into Mr. Floyd’s neck.
Video credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd

Thousands protest in Minneapolis over death of George Floyd 02:26

 Thousands turned out to peacefully protest after the mass outrage at the death of George Floyd in the custody of Minneapolis police officers on May 26.

Hundreds Protest Police Brutality In South Sacramento [Video]

Hundreds Protest Police Brutality In South Sacramento

The protests came in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:46Published
Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests [Video]

Mid-Morning Update On George Floyd's Death, Overnight Protests

All four fired officers involved in the George Floyd case have been identified. We're learning more about their history with the Minneapolis police department, Jason DeRusha and Heather Brown report..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 04:03Published

'Stop killing black people': George Floyd's death sparks protests in Minneapolis, Memphis and Los Angeles

The death of George Floyd continued to ripple across the U.S. on Wednesday night with protests in Minneapolis, Memphis and Los Angeles.  
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsIndependentNew Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com

Eye Opener: Death of George Floyd sparks national outrage

The death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis, has sparked national outrage. All four police officers involved were fired. Also, President Trump is...
CBS News Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsFOXNews.comReutersNPRNYTimes.com

