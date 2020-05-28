Trump executive order takes aim at social media firms: draft

Global  

Reuters Thursday, 28 May 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation.
 On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.

Today, President Trump is expected to announce an executive order against social media companies. The White House did not release details on the announcement, but it comes after Twitter put a..

The White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies. According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices...

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the...
Twitter's Jack Dorsey fact checks Trump, subtweets Mark Zuckerberg, ahead of social media executive order

President Donald Trump will reveal an executive order designed to "regulate" social media on Thursday, after Twitter applied its fact-check label to two Trump...
