Trump executive order takes aim at social media firms: draft
Thursday, 28 May 2020 () U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to order a review of a law that has long protected Twitter, Facebook and Alphabet's Google from being responsible for the material posted by their users, according to a draft executive order and a source familiar with the situation.
On Wednesday White House officials said U.S. President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies Thursday, but gave no further details, escalating Trump's ongoing feud with Twitter. Gloria Tso reports.
The White House said President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on social media companies. According to Reuters, Trump threatened to shut down sites that allegedly silence conservative voices...